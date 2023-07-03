iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 888,500 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 616,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 829,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iBio by 71.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iBio by 11.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iBio Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. 131,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,728. iBio has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

