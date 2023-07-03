iExec RLC (RLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $97.88 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for about $1.35 or 0.00004415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $97.88 million and approximately $7.89 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014401 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,626.23 or 0.99996319 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.37467082 USD and is up 4.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $6,343,014.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

