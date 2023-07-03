IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Purchases $31,850.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $398.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.32. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of research firms have weighed in on IGMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

