IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Purchases $31,850.00 in Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IGM Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $398.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -0.32. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20.
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 14,363.10% and a negative return on equity of 74.30%. On average, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGMS. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 19,067 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
