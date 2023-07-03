Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225.83 ($28.30).
IMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.36) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($31.79) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.97) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd.
Imperial Brands Stock Up 1.6 %
IMB stock opened at GBX 1,765.50 ($22.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,809.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,930.84.
In other Imperial Brands news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.90), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($919,803.79). 6.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.
