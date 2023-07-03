Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$87.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$78.93.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$67.78 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$52.67 and a 12-month high of C$79.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$66.89.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.2651622 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

