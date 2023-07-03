Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

INFI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,608.46% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 109,992 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

