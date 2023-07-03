Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
INFI opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,608.46% and a negative return on equity of 956.26%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
