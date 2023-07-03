Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $699.17 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for about $8.74 or 0.00028250 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $699.17 million and approximately $59.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,005,555 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective is a blockchain platform built for finance that provides developers with a decentralized orderbook and offers instant transaction finality. Its ecosystem is focused on providing an excellent user experience and empowering individuals by facilitating unrestricted access to financial tools and services.”

