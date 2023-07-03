Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,193,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573,911 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for approximately 5.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter worth $221,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 154.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,507 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $42,768,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.29 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

