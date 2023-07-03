Insider Buying: Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) Insider Buys 592,592 Shares of Stock

Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBMFree Report) insider Peter Mansell acquired 592,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,074.00 ($49,382.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ora Banda Mining Limited engages in the exploration, operation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, lithium, and base metal deposits. It holds 100 % interest in the Davyhurst Gold project comprises 92 tenements covering an area of approximately 1,210 square kilometers located in North-West of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

