Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) CEO Sells $1,016,078.58 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,101,078.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Seth Blackley sold 2,098 shares of Evolent Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $63,275.68.

Evolent Health Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EVH stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. FMR LLC increased its position in Evolent Health by 214.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,641,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,971 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,270,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after buying an additional 1,487,856 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 90.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,499,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,107,000 after buying an additional 1,189,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,129,000 after buying an additional 1,115,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $23,743,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.18.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

