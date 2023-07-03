Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) CFO Sells $377,400.00 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) CFO Eifion Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,223.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayward Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE HAYW opened at $12.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.95. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.13 million. Hayward had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,670,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hayward by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hayward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 440,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,984,000 after purchasing an additional 303,978 shares during the last quarter.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

