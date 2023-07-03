Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 16,356 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Icosavax Stock Performance
Shares of ICVX stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,888. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax
Icosavax Company Profile
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Icosavax
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Icosavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icosavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.