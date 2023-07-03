Insider Selling: Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) Insider Sells 16,356 Shares of Stock

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) insider Douglas Holtzman sold 16,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total transaction of $144,750.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,977.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Icosavax Stock Performance

Shares of ICVX stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,888. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $354.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Icosavax, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icosavax

Icosavax Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,631 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,342,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,613 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,449,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 200,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icosavax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 70,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases through virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology. Its lead product candidate IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) VLP vaccine. The company also develops IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; and IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target.

