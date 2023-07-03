Insider Selling: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Insider Sells 38,244 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 38,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.64, for a total transaction of 24,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 732,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 468,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KULR Technology Group Price Performance

KULR Technology Group stock traded up 0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 272,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,244. The company has a market cap of $82.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is 1.31. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.55 and a 52 week high of 2.22.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 1.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.25 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KULR Technology Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 180.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

