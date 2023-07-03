Insider Selling: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Sells $15,390.00 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $15,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,800.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $15.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28. Limoneira has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $279.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.44 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Limoneira’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Limoneira by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Limoneira by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

