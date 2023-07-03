Insider Selling: Triad Group plc (LON:TRD) Insider Sells £8,759.05 in Stock

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Free Report) insider Tim Eckes sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.97), for a total value of £8,759.05 ($11,136.75).
Triad Group Stock Performance
Shares of TRD opened at GBX 150 ($1.91) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 154.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 130.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.14. Triad Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 77 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.16). The company has a market cap of £24.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15,545.00 and a beta of 1.34.
Triad Group Company Profile
