Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Verint Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Verint Systems stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 197,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,150. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -701.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.59.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,115,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $23,448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Verint Systems by 16,969.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270,971 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

