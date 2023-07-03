inSure DeFi Market Cap Hits $107.81 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. inSure DeFi has a total market cap of $107.81 million and $110,417.58 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get inSure DeFi alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017035 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00020411 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014279 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,223.79 or 0.99959093 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00401377 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $112,574.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for inSure DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for inSure DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.