inSure DeFi (SURE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.01 Million

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $108.01 million and $113,120.81 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

