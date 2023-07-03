Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Up 33.8% in June

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,100 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 926,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12,401.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IFCZF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intact Financial from C$233.00 to C$224.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFCZF remained flat at $154.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. Intact Financial has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $157.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.33.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.