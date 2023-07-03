Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of IAS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 458,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,716. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $5,250,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 377.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

