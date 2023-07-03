Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Short Interest Update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 891,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on IAS. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.
Integral Ad Science Price Performance
Shares of IAS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.84. The stock had a trading volume of 458,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,716. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Insider Transactions at Integral Ad Science
In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Sharma sold 9,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $147,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,772,462 shares of company stock worth $268,029,774 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at $5,250,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 377.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 40,525 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
About Integral Ad Science
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
