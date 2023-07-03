Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities lifted their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $67.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.68 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

