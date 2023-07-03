International Paper (NYSE:IP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

IP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 58.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 51job reiterated a maintains rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.64.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

IP stock opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $104,775.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 975.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 621,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

