Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $337.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

