Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) is Kaye Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Kaye Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,938 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 8.8% of Kaye Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Kaye Capital Management owned approximately 0.44% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,268. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

