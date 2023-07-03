Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 56.6% in June

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,055. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
