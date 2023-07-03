Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Up 56.6% in June

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,700 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PIE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 36,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,055. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The firm has a market cap of $157.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.39.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIE. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $4,513,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 463.3% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 346,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,446,000.

(Free Report)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.