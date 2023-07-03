Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 4.0% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.22. 7,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,064. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $137.81 and a 52-week high of $165.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.88.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

