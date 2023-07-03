Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $28,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $137.81 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

