Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.30

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.30 and last traded at $44.28, with a volume of 1410539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94.

Get Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.