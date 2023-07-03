Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.2% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco QQQ worth $130,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $369.75 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $345.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.77.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

