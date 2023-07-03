Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 168.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.4307 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

