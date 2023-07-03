Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the May 31st total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,886 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IIM stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.88. 35,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.02. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $14.24.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

