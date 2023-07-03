INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a growth of 94.5% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in INVO Bioscience by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $882,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:INVO opened at $0.19 on Monday. INVO Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience ( NASDAQ:INVO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter. INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 1,137.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. INVO Bioscience, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

