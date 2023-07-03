IoTeX Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $191.98 million and $3.32 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
IoTeX Coin Profile
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,446,155,889 coins and its circulating supply is 9,446,155,885 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IoTeX is iotex.io/blog. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.
