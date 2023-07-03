IPVERSE (IPV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $316,810.28

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $316,810.28 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s genesis date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

