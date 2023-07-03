iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $5.34

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.50. iQIYI shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,335,429 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQ. HSBC lowered their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

iQIYI Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IQ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,612 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,363 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI



iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

