IRON Financial LLC Has $14.35 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for about 7.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in CME Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in CME Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $211.19.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

