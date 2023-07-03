IRON Financial LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF makes up about 1.0% of IRON Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1,882.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Price Performance

CLTL traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,577. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.48.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

