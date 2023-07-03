IRON Financial LLC Sells 4,672 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCNFree Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.