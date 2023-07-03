IRON Financial LLC Sells 4,672 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

IRON Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ:BSCN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 60,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

