iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 785,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 2,290,768 shares.The stock last traded at $100.25 and had previously closed at $100.63.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26,880 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $23,536,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,237,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $8,964,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

