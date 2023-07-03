iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) is Peavine Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Peavine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,246,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165,476 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 28.5% of Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $123,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.09. 2,787,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,459,261. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.48 and a 52 week high of $105.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.43.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2316 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

