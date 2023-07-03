iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,523 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 181,023 shares.The stock last traded at $40.54 and had previously closed at $40.41.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.51.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. LFS Asset Management increased its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 128,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.