iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1,053.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,754,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $250,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,487,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after buying an additional 2,924,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

