iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,728,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $261.88. The company had a trading volume of 123,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day moving average of $250.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

