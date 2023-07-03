iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $99.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.