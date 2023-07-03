iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.42. 189,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,721. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

