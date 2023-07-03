iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $97.20 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $97.67. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

