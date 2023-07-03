iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.58

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 614282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
