iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.58

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.59, with a volume of 614282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.82.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.47.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after buying an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.