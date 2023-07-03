iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,210 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.2341 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

