iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Position Lifted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF makes up 0.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $2,954,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:HYDB traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $44.70. 6,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

