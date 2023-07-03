iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Holdings Boosted by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 24,275 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,631. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $24.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

